Mary Heins

ALLENTOWN, Penn. - Mary Francis Heins, 77, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her son's home in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on May 8, 1943, in Piqua, Ohio, to Robert and Lola (Boyd) Pointer.

Mary worked in the customer service industry her entire working life. She worked for Hess's Department Store in Allentown for 19 years, and later for the Sunoco Turnpike Plaza, also in Allentown.

She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Mary was a lifetime Girl Scout leader. This was her passion and she loved mentoring and encouraging young Girl Scouts.

Surviving are two children, Elizabeth and Richard Reccek, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Joe and Vikki Heins, of Auburn, Indiana; six grandchildren, Nathan (Christine) Hoffner, Jessica Reccek, Kendall (Charla) Peterman, Victoria (Zach) Harrison, Katelyn Heins and Joseph Heins; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sammie Pointer Martin, of Tipp City, Ohio; sister-in-law, Martha Pointer, of Johnson City, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Pointer; and brother-in-law, Edward Martin.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Elizabeth Reccek's home, 1826 Reading Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 802 N. 19th St., Allentown, PA 18104, or Woodburn Christian Children's Home, P.O. Box 459, Woodburn, IN 46797.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.