ALBION - Mary A. Hicks, 66, of Albion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, in Kendallville. She was born on Feb. 21, 1954 in Kankakee, Illinois to Melvin and Rosella (Bland) Merrill.

Mary enjoyed many hobbies including baking and reading. She could also be found outside working in the lawn or going to garage sales. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Daniel Landes, of Albion; daughters, Melissa (Donnie McClelland) Landes, of Albion and Patti (Nick) Webb, of Whitesburg, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brittanny, Alyssa, Drake, Karina, Alex, Carly, Beth, Damon, and Shayla. Also surviving are four great grandchildren and brothers, Randy (Shannon) Merrill of Watseka, Illinois and Junior Merrill, of San Diego.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Sue Kimball.

No services are to be held.

Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com. Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion is assisting with the arrangements.