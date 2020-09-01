KIMMELL - Mary Jane Gorsuch, age 89, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 1:20 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Syracuse, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1930, the daughter of John Henry and Matilda Ann (Carl) Robinson in Sherwood, Ohio.

On Sept. 15, 1948, she married Karl Gorsuch. He preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2017.

Surviving are four children, Jim Gorsuch, of Ligonier, Indiana, Sally (Don) Strouse, of Goshen, Indiana, Randy (Linda) Gorsuch, of Middlebury, Indiana, and Pam (Dave) Alles, of Ligonier, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Tim Strouse, Jim Strouse, Wes (Chelsea) Gorsuch, Christy (Joel) Kempson, Alex (Emily) Gorsuch, Doug (Camille) Alles and Ty (Kirstin) Alles; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three siblings, Opal Schmidt, John Robinson and Peg Heffner.

Mary Jane graduated from Cromwell High School in 1948, and was the postmaster in Kimmell, Indiana, where she never took a sick day in more than 30 years.

She was a master cook and always hosted Sunday dinners for her family and anyone else that showed up. She enjoyed watching sports, reading, playing Sudoku, and bonfires and roasting hot dogs. Mary Jane knew everyone's favorite dishes and always made everyone's birthday special. Above all, she loved and cherished her family.

A private family service will be held at Yeager Funeral Home.

Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Goshen Home Care & Hospice, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, IN 46526.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.