Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Resources
Mary Johnson


1923 - 2020
Mary Johnson Obituary

LIGONIER - Mary Jane Johnson, age 97, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Kendallville, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1923, the daughter of Henry Hessin and Bernice Esther (Fleck) Price in Huntington, Indiana.

On Nov. 28, 1944, she married Marlow Richard Johnson. He preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1978.

Mary is survived by four sons, Rickard Lee (Dena) Johnson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Terry (Kim) Johnson, of Columbia City, Indiana, David P. Johnson, of Cromwell, Indiana, and Christopher T. Johnson, of Kendallville, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a grandson, Zac Johnson; and two sisters, Janet Manis, and Martha Ditton.

Mary graduated from Huntington High School in 1941, retired from Superior Sample in Ligonier, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and made countless receiving blankets, booties, and hats for newborns, as well as many comfort blankets for those in hospitals.

Mary was also a talented pianist and loved playing music and tap dancing when she was younger. More than anything, she loved her family and her Savior.

A funeral service will be held in Mary's honor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate.

Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion, Indiana, at 2:30 pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to LeSEA Global Feed The Hungry, 530 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, IN 46614.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 21, 2020
