AUBURN - Mary Kay "Kay" Phillips, 79, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and daughters at the time of her passing. She was blessed to spend time in her home with family and friends as her health faded.

Kay was born in Gary, Indiana, on July 10, 1941. She was the third child of Harry F. Netzhammer and Marguerite (Dickerson) Netzhammer. She grew up in Hobart, Indiana and graduated from Hobart High School in 1959.

Kay had a passion for genealogy, discovering and recording the stories of family members. She would want her story to reflect a long and happy life with Byron Bruce "Bruce" Phillips, whom she met at 14, married at 20, and spent 59 years with as husband and wife.

She left nursing school at the time of their marriage but returned to college and graduated from College of St. Francis in 1972, with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

She worked at St. Francis and Proctor hospitals in Peoria, Illinois.

Upon their early retirement, Bruce and Kay relocated to Fremont, Indiana, and enjoyed many years living on Lake James. They made their final home in Auburn, Indiana.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, Harry Netzhammer; mother, Marguerite Netzhammer; her brother, Dr. Harry R. Netzhammer; nephew, John Netzhammer; dear sister-in-law, Mary Lee (Chickie) Wilson; and brother-in-law, Richard Fehrenbacher.

Kay is survived by her husband, Bruce; one son, David R. Phillips, of Chesterton, Indiana; daughters, Susan Perry (William) of Salisbury, Maryland, and Amy Grego (Gregory), of South Whitley, Indiana. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Gregory, David, Katherine, Jackson and Abigail. In addition, she is survived by her beloved sister, JoAnn Fehrenbacher; sister-in-law, Arlene Netzhammer; brother-in-law, David (Red) Wilson; and many special nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by former daughter-in-law, Dana Phillips, of Chesterton.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kay's family will gather at Lake James to honor her life and share their memories at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

