MONTPELIER, Ohio - Mary "Mazie" Keezer, 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, formerly of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 3:45 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, where she was a resident.
Mazie had been employed by Universal Tool in Butler, Indiana, and retired from Dana Weatherhead in Antwerp, Ohio, after 40 years of service.
She was a member of Church of the Nazarene in Butler and enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren, and listening to music, especially the Gaithers.
Mary "Mazie" Keezer was born on Jan. 17, 1932, in Butler, Indiana, the daughter of Teddy John and Nellie Grace (Bowman) Cluster.
She married Milford J. Keezer on March 4, 1978, in Butler, and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2010.
Mazie is survived by her children, Terry (Judy) Andrews, of Benson, Arizona, Pastor Larry (Karen) Andrews, also of Benson, Gary (Ronda) Andrews, of Butler, Rick Andrews, of Granger, Indiana, and Lisa (Dan) Bennett, of Montpelier; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Cluster and Jack Cluster; and one sister, Grace Langenfeld.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband; were her parents; one sister, Dorothy Rambo; one granddaughter, Christy Heaney; and her first husband, Leonard Andrews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Church of the Nazarene, Butler, Indiana.
Services will follow at 1:30 p.m., at the church with Pastor Paul Patton officiating. Interment will be private.
Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are requested to the family for final expenses.
