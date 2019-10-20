|
Norma Howard
AUBURN - Norma Gene Howard, 71, of Auburn, died Wednesday, October 16, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born April 28, 1948, in Harriman, Tennessee to the late Carl and Lucy (Isham) Penzen. Mrs. Howard was a homemaker, and a member of Dayspring Community Church.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Tony Lee Howard of Auburn, Sandra Lynn and Randy Banks of Auburn, and Dallas Alan and Norma Howard of Reading, Michigan; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Anthony Howard; and two sisters, Carolyn Irish and Ruby Penzen.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating. Burial will take place in Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
Mary Konger
Alexander City, Ala. - Mary Cathline Nash Konger, 82, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, at Chapman Healthcare Center in Alexander City, Alabama.
Mary was born March 23, 1937, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Earl and Edna (Bower) Crofoot.
She married Ronald Lee Nash at Ashbury United Methodist Church on April 25, 1957.
After Ronald's passing, Mary married Dean Thomas Konger on Jan. 13, 2001.
She worked as an AT&T operator before marrying, and retired from Bayer Corporation in 2000.
She was active in Daughters of the American Revolution (Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter), Red Hat Society, and the VFW auxiliary in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mary loved her family, music, laughter, and bird watching. Her devoted grandchildren lovingly called her Grandma Fumes and Rock-N-Roll Grandma.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Mackin (Chet), of South Bend, Indiana, Jonathan Nash, of Alexander City, Alabama, Jennifer Kamman (Brad), of Birmingham Alabama, and Brian (Sherri) Konger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Stephen Mackin, of South Bend, Indiana, Sarah Mackin of South Bend, Indiana, Alexandra Kamman (Sascha), of Smyrna, Georgia, and Madison Gironda (Tyler), of Chelsea Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Edna Crofoot; husbands, Ronald L. Nash, and Dean T. Konger; son, Gregory L. Nash and his wife, Carol; siblings, Glade Bushong, William Bushong, Bernard Bushong, Donald Bushong, Virginia Leatherman, and Phyllis Fullhart.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Oct. 26, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion, Indiana, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the DAR Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Local arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, Indiana.
Dorothy Conley
ROME CITY - Dorothy I. Conley, 87, of Rome City passed away on October 18, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
Dorothy was born June 3, 1932, in Wolcottville, the second child of Arla and Hazel Heston.
Dorothy graduated valedictorian of the Wolcottville Class of 1950, and thereafter married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Conley on May 6, 1951. They shared 40 years together and had three sons that she loved unconditionally.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and LeAnn Conley of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Drew Conley of Fort Wayne and Caleb Goneau of Anchorage, Alaska; four step-grandchildren, Jason (Lindy) Robison of Fleming Island, Florida, Josh (Tara) Robinson of South Weber, Utah, Jake (Becky) Robinson of Levenworth, Kansas and Lindsay (Jeremie) McBride of Avilla. Dorothy also shared her life with seven step great-grandchildren, several generations of nieces and nephews, and always enjoyed the littles in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arla "Pnut" Heston, Jr.; her husband; and two sons, Trent Conley and Thomas Conley.
Dorothy loved being a farmer's wife, was a mother who was active with her children, including attending her sons' football games and school activities, and was famous for her baked goods,especially her pies and farm to table meals before the term was known. She enjoyed sending cards to family and friends, never missing an important date or event.
Dorothy also is remembered for her constant kindness to others, especially children. For more than 30 years, she was the beloved "Mrs. Conley the Lunch Lady" at Rome City Elementary School, and every day she made sure no child went hungry because they could not pay for lunch or had forgotten their lunch money. She would reach into her pocket and personally pay for the lunch, not wanting or expecting to be repaid. Dorothy was always tickled when a grown up who, as a child, benefited from her kindness, stopped to thank her for being such a kind lunch lady.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wolcottville United Methodist Church, 107 County Line Road, Wolcottville with Rev. David Mathews of the Wolcottville United Methodist Church and Rev. Karen Koelsch of Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne officiating. Dorothy will be buried next to her husband and sons in Orange Cemetery, Rome City.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
Donations in memory of Dorothy may be given to "Mrs. Conley's Kids",a fund to remember Dorothy's love for children and honor the impact she had on children in her community. One hundred percent of all donations will directly benefit the children of Rome City Elementary School and may include gifts such as books and technology, lunch program assistance, playground equipment or similar items. If you are interested in contributing to Mrs. Conley's Kids, envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 341, Wolcottville, Indiana, 46795. Checks should be written to Mrs. Conley's Kids. In the alternative, donations may be made to Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rome City.
Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Norton
AVILLA - Robert Gerald Norton, 83, went to be with his Lord Tuesday October 15, 2019.Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Bob is best described as a faithful man who spent his life in service to the Lord and to others. He was a very kind man and gentle soul.
Born in Mauston, Wisconsin on October 17, 1935, Bob spent most of his childhood in Hustler and nearby Kendall, Wisconsin. Bob married his wife of nearly 61 years, Jeanne Anne Rees, on December 27, 1958. Their honeymoon involved traveling by car from Wisconsin to Oregon where Bob attended seminary to prepare for a life of ministry, eventually graduating from San Francisco Conservative Baptist Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Divinity in 1961.
Bob served as pastor and teacher in Wisconsin and Indiana.
After retiring from vocational ministry, Bob worked at Farmer's Grain and Feed in Willshire, Ohio.
At their home in Willshire, Bob and Jeanne enjoyed gardening together, growing beautiful flower beds and sharing plant starts with friends and family. In 2009, Bob and Jeanne moved to Kendallville.
Bob loved sports and was a natural athlete, competing in baseball, basketball and football in high school, then participating in pick-up games and family competitions throughout adulthood. As a Wisconsin native and University of Wisconsin Alumnus, with a Bachelor of Arts degree he earned in 1957, Bob loved his Badgers and Packers.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruth Norton, twin brother Richard Norton, brother-in-law Duane Thorson and son-in-law Allen Christian. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanne of Kendallville, sisters Bonnie (Roger) Gustafson of Topton, Pennsylvania, and Donna Thorson of Kendall, Wisconsin; children Philip (Kathleen) Norton of Argyle, Wisconsin, Marilyn (Mike) Ellis of Rome, Georgia, Karen (Nick) Warren of Kendallville, Linda Kennedy of Speculator, New York, and Patricia (Joshua) Lash of Avilla; grandchildren Amanda (Zachary) Smith, Stephen Ellis, Chelsea and Shane Kennedy, Kyra and Trey Warren, Cole, Brett, Kaeli, and Luke Christian, Ava and Claire Lash; great grandchildren Lillian and Evelyn Smith.
Visitation will be held Friday November 1st, 3 – 7 p.m. with a celebration of life service on Saturday November 2nd at noon with visitation one hour prior to service. Both will be held at First Christian Church, 110 W. Waits Road, Kendallville.
Memorials can be made to First Christian Church and Saint John Lutheran School, 301 S. Oak Street, Kendallville, IN. 46755.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.
Terry Donat
KENDALLVILLE - Terry Donat, 55, of Kendallville, died Saturday.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Donald Durick
FORT WAYNE - Donald Edward "Don" Durick, age 91, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, October 17.
Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.
Helen Davis
KENDALLVILLE - Helen Katherine Davis, 100, died Thursday, October 17 at Chandler Place, Kendallville.
Mrs. Davis was born in Albion, on December 15, 1918, the only child to Victor A. and Marjorie F. (Franks) Poppy.
She married Byron Powell on July 12, 1940 in Albion and he preceded her in death in 1982. She later married William E. Davis on September 27, 1986 and he also preceded her in death 1997.
Helen was employed early on with the Albion National Bank. She went on to work in the Noble County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service for 20 years before retiring in 1979.
Helen was a member of the Eastern Star and Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion.
Survivors include a son, Steven and Jacalyn Powell of Auburn; a daughter, Patricia Powell of Kendallville; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She also is survived by step daughters, Marilyn Kowalis of Yuma, Arizona, Jeanette Small of Whitehall, Michigan, and Kathryn Crafton of Indiana; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a step son, David Davis.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 North Orange Street, Albion. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate the memorial service.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.