Mary Lepley
ASHLEY - Mary M. Lepley, age 94, of Ashley passed away at her home on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Mrs. Lepley was born on March 2, 1925 in Steuben County, Indiana to Logan Eugene and Cinnie Elnora (Tritch) Parker.
She married Richard J. Lepley on November 16, 1947 at the United Methodist Church in Churubusco. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2016.
Mary was a homemaker and her most important job was raising her family. She attended the United Brethren Church in Hudson. Prior to attending church in Hudson she attended the Ashley United Methodist Church where she served as the choir director for five years. She also served as the Steuben County Red Cross Director and enjoyed writing stories for the local newspapers in the area. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time at G.C. Lepley Sales in Ashley working alongside of her family.
Survivors include daughters Nancy Lepley of Auburn and Lynda Wappes of Kendallville, sons William Lepley of Ashley, Robert Lepley of Kendallville and a daughter-in-law, Lynda Lepley (Guy) of Hudson as well as 13 grandchildren; Kimberly Bell, Melissa Van Allen, Richard Lepley, Nekol Hufnagle, Tina Fogle, Jesse Lepley, Tracey McDowel, Brenda Chriswell, Jaymee Wappes, Lynsee Pliett, Nate Wappes, Travis Lepley, Rae Lynn Henderson, Mary Ditmars and Guy Alden Lepley and her many beloved great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Richard Lepley, 2 sons; Richard U. Lepley and Guy L. Lepley, granddaughter; Mary Beverly Heffley and 8 brothers and sisters; Lynda Loucks, Dan Parker, Thomas Parker, Wanda Forrester, Irene Gillespie, Glova Spears, Dorothy Lockwood and Ilah Notestine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Burial will take place at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, Indiana 46747.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.