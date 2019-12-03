|
Mary Lepley
ASHLEY - Mary M. Lepley, age 94, of Ashley passed away at her home on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Mrs. Lepley was born on March 2, 1925 in Steuben County, Indiana to Logan Eugene and Cinnie Elnora (Tritch) Parker.
She married Richard J. Lepley on November 16, 1947 at the United Methodist Church in Churubusco. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2016.
Mary was a homemaker and her most important job was raising her family. She attended the United Brethren Church in Hudson. Prior to attending church in Hudson she attended the Ashley United Methodist Church where she served as the choir director for five years. She also served as the Steuben County Red Cross Director and enjoyed writing stories for the local newspapers in the area. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time at G.C. Lepley Sales in Ashley working alongside of her family.
Survivors include daughters Nancy Lepley of Auburn and Lynda (Chad) Wappes of Kendallville, sons William (Cindy) Lepley of Ashley, Robert Lepley of Kendallville and a daughter-in-law, Lynda Lepley (Guy) of Hudson as well as 15 grandchildren; Kimberly Bell, Melissa Van Allen, Richard Lepley, Nekol Hufnagle, Tina Fogle, Jesse Lepley, Tracey McDowel, Brenda Chriswell, Jaymee Wappes, Lynsee Pliett, Nate Wappes, Travis Lepley, Rae Lynn Henderson, Mary Ditmars and Guy Alden Lepley and her many beloved great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Richard Lepley, 2 sons; Richard U. Lepley and Guy L. Lepley, granddaughter; Mary Beverly Heffley; daughter-in-law, Cindy Lepley, son-in-law, Chad Wappes; and 8 brothers and sisters; Lynda Loucks, Dan Parker, Thomas Parker, Wanda Forrester, Irene Gillespie, Glova Spears, Dorothy Lockwood and Ilah Notestine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo with Pastor Bill Lepley and Pastor Craig Burkholder officiating.
Burial will take place at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, Indiana 46747.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Edwin Troyer
BRISTOL - Edwin E. Troyer, 75, of Bristol, died at 6:40 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Courtyard of Goshen. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Nancy Smith
AUBURN - Nancy Marilyn Smith, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, took her last earthly breaths on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Glen Oaks Health Campus. In her final hours, she was wrapped in the love, songs, and prayers of her loving husband, two daughters, and immeasurably caring nurses and staff of Glen Oaks.
Nancy was born in St. Joe, Indiana, on September 30, 1930, to her loving parents, Anges (Sechler) and Vernie Monroe. She was less enthusiastically welcomed by her two older brothers, James and Bill, who were hoping for a third boy.
She first met her knight in shining armor, Private First-Class Donald Smith, shortly after his arrival home from Basic Training where he met Nancy's brother, Bill. Despite their young age, it was love at first sight. After Don returned from Germany where he had served his country in World War II, the two quickly cultivated a budding romance. They enjoyed going to the movies, roller skating to the Glenn Miller Band, sharing leisurely Sunday drives, and talking for hours on Bledsoe's Beach on Lake James. The two were married on June 25, 1950, and they moved into the house that Don built for Nancy as a surprise wedding gift.
Nancy most loved being a mom to Sheryl (Paul) Trainor of Knightstown and Laurie (Steve) Dickerson of North Vernon. She always kept them stylish with her handmade clothes, short bangs, and home perms. Her adventurous spirit took them on numerous camping trips, allowing her to see 45 states in her lifetime.
Nancy is also well known for her love of shopping – a strong gene that has been passed down to all the women in the family, much to their husbands' loathing. She was always looking for a bargain, and often found treasures at garage sales and flea markets.
She was affectionately known as Grammy by her six grandchildren, Graham (Sarah Bibbs) Trainor of Portland, Oregon; Shea (Adam) Poff of Lebanon, Kentucky; Emily McFadden of Springfield, Tennessee; Abbe (Paul) Obszanski of Carmel, Indiana; Josh (Stephanie) Dickerson of Louisville, Kentucky; and Katlynne (Adam) Dills of Bloomington, Indiana. She also loved being surrounded by her nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Aricka, Rily, Madison, Von, Ethan, Anna, Olivia, and Grace. She made sure to pass down her wisdom to the younger generations. According to Grammy, everyone should have a rain hat in each purse and extras in the car, know what stores have senior discounts and on which days, and that most disagreements can be solved by literally drawing the "short straw."
Nancy and Don split their time between Auburn and Melbourne, Florida, for many years. Her door and dinner table were open to all, even if that meant a house full of rowdy grandchildren and their friends. She was a member of the former Indian Village Church of God in Auburn and Community Church of God in Melbourne. Her husband, two daughters, and extended groups of family and friends from every walk of life carry on her loving and Christ-like spirit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers and her step mother, Marguerite Monroe.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Friends may visit from 12–2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A joyous celebration of Nancy's life will be held, from 2–4 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Glen Oaks Health Campus, 601 W County Rd 200 S, New Castle. All are welcome.
Donations may be made to the Live a Dream Fund in honor of Nancy Smith, c/o Glen Oaks Health Campus, 601 W County Rd 200 S, New Castle, IN 47362. The Live a Dream Fund is the organization that honored Nancy with a glamorous tea party just a week prior to her passing.
Leonard Karr
GARRETT - Leonard Joseph Karr (Karasiewicz), age 90, of Garrett, IN, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Parkview DeKalb Health Hospital.
He was born on October 26, 1929 in a log house in Churubusco, IN to Stanley and Helen (Konger) Karasiewicz.
He married Beatrice S. Zuber on August 5, 1961 in Payne, OH.
Leonard graduated from Huntertown High School. He was employed at International Harvester, Fort Wayne, IN at the age of 18, where he retired from in 1982 after 34-1/2 years. He had a small farm in LaOtto where he raised beef cattle and pigs. He drove school bus for Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corporation for 14 years. He served in the United States Army for 2 years in counter intelligence.
He enjoyed farming, traveling, and camping in his younger years and as he got older, would not miss watching The Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, or Sunday golf.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, IN.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Beatrice" Bea" S. Karr, Garrett, IN; son David and Tammy Karr, LaOtto, IN; grandchildren Dustin and Nikki Karr, LaOtto, IN; Tristan and Chelsea Karr, Peoria, AZ; Austin Karr, Scottsdale, AZ and Kaitlin Karr, Indianapolis, IN.; great-grandchildren Jaiden Hinkle, Stella Kingsley and Miles Karr and Madison Karr.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Helen Karasiewicz; brother Kenneth Karr; three sisters Sister Rose Angela Karasiewicz, Bertha Teders and Berniece Buchtman.
Visitation will take place from 3-8 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN, with a Rosary service at 8 p.m. and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, IN.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Jim Shafer officiating.
Burial will take place in Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege, IN with military graveside honors by the Garrett American Legion and the United States Army.
Memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or the DeKalb County Humane Society.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, IN.
Steven Scranage
Steven Ray Scranage, "Red", 53, formerly of Bigfork, Montana, died peacefully November 18, 2019 in Minot, North Dakota, with his mother, Darlene Scranage, and his brother Mark Scranage and Darlene Scranage (Sutherland).
Steve was born in Auburn, Indiana on March 19, 1966 to Dan Scranage and Darlene (Sutherland) Scranage.
Steve was one of six red headed children. He worked as an accomplished carpenter, mill-wright and foremen in the rail yard in the Bakken oil fields of Fairview, Montana.
Steve loved and lived an adventurous life. He loved the great outdoors, particularly the mountains of Montana where he spent a great deal of his time. He loved traveling, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, cooking and grilling, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends and family.
Steve also had love for all animals, especially his German shepherds that were always by his side.
Steve had a big personality, always the life of the party. He was a great story teller!
His survivors include his daughter, Taylor Marie Boyer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; mother Darlene Marie Scranage, of Auburn, Indiana; father, John Daniel Scranage, of Auburndale, Florida; sister-in-law, Robin Scranage, of Waterloo, Indiana; brother, Mark Scranage, of Auburn, Indiana; sister, Joan Donegan and her husband, Patrick, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; sister, Anne Burrage and her husband, Allan, of Lake Alforad, Florida; sister, Beth Douglas and her husband, Patrick; and sister, Stacy Smith and her husband, Brandon, of Albion, Indiana. His nieces and nephews are: Kayla Scranage, Ivan Scranage, Gavin Scranage, Emily Donegan, Steve Burrage, Daniel Burrage, Thomas Burrage, Kaleb Smith, Lukas Smith and Riley Smith.
Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo, Indiana. Visitation at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.
He was proceeded in death by his brother, John Daniel Scranage II.
Nicolias Slaughter
BUTLER – Nicolias Slaughter, 26, of Butler, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo.
Valerie Hall
ANGOLA - Valerie S. Hall, 102, of Angola, Indiana passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Aperion Care in Angola, Indiana.
Services are pending at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Linda Millington
CHURUBUSCO - Linda J. (O'Driscoll) Millington, 77, of Churubusco, passed away on December 2, 2019.
Born in Ogden, Utah, on August 13, 1942, to the late Elwin Moroni O'Driscoll and Jeanne (Sneddon) O'Driscoll.
Graduated from South Sumitt High School in 1960 in Utah.
She worked at Dana Corporation as a machinist for over 30 years.
Linda is survived by two sons, Rick (Jill) Sonner of Fort Wayne, Randy (Maria) Sonner of Huntington; four brothers, John O'Driscoll of California, Dennis (Becky) O'Driscoll of Las Vegas, Raymond (Misty) Crofts of Arizona and Jerry (Robin) Crofts of Salt Lake City; one sister Shirley (Bill) Moell of Nevada; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 from at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main Street Churubusco, IN 46723. Services will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials to Deeper Still Northern Indiana, 303 Landmark Dr., Suite 1B, Normal, IL 61761 or New Life Fellowship/Food Ministries, Huntington, IN.
Online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Matthew Ware
KENDALLVILLE - Matthew John Ware, age 35, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1984 the son of Leslie and Kelly (Waldron) Ware in Kendallville, Indiana.
Survivors include his parents, Leslie and Kelly Ware of Ligonier, Indiana; four children, Kylie, Landon, Ryker, and Brantley; two sisters, Rachel (Rick Rollins) Ware of Ligonier, Indiana; Jennifer (Nick) Ballard of Albion, Indiana; grandparents, Ruth Waldron of Kendallville, and Linda and Paul Miller of Cromwell.
Matthew loved his children dearly and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, practical jokes, and was an avid fan of the UFC.
A funeral service will be held in Matthews honor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate. A private Cremation Committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center following the service.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Room 4510, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Frederick Jordan
FORT WAYNE - Frederick H. Jordan completed his earthly journey on November 30, 2019 to unite his soul with that of his bride and sweetheart Pamela Rose, who peacefully awaits him in heaven, so that together they will live eternally in the presence of their loving savior.
Fred was born on April 12, 1939 to the late Elgin Jordan and Caroline (Monroe) Jordan.
He attended Most Precious Blood School and Central Catholic High School Class of 1957. Fred graduated from Xavier University in 1961 and from Purdue University School of Pharmacy in 1964.
His professional career included 35 years at Parkview Hospital Randallia and 15 years at DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, part-time at Butler Rexall and others in White Swan Plaza. Fred feels very blessed to have been able to work as part of an extremely dedicated health care team at these excellent hospital facilities for 50 years.
Fred is survived by his children, Mary Ann Jordan of Fishers, Indiana, David Jordan of Indianapolis, Catherine (Michael) Acuna of Dallas, Texas, Daniel Jordan of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Suzanne (Mark) Peterson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thomas Jordan of Muncie, Indiana, Cynthia (John) Gordon of Woodbury, Vermont; 10 grandchildren; and brother, Thomas L. Jordan of Dallas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E Wallen Rd with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne with vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Most Precious Blood Church and School. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
John Wood
LAGRANGE - John R. Wood, 66, of LaGrange, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born on December 30, 1952, in LaGrange to Hugh and Mary (Church) Wood.
A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange.