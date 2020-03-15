|
Mary Getts
KENDALLVILLE - Mary Louise Getts, age 82, of Kendallville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at home.
Mrs. Getts was born in Angola, Indiana on March 22, 1937, to the late Cleo Jay Bowerman, Sr. and Josephine Mary (Cline) Gipple. She married Lloyd Clinton Getts on June 10, 1956, at the Church of God, Ashley, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2019.
Mary was employed with the Dana Corporation in Churubusco for more than 30 years. She loved to play bingo, listen to Elvis music and attend her grandchildren's activities and events.
Survivors include daughter Dianna Boehme of Kendallville; daughter Brenda and Donald Fike of Kendallville; daughter Cristy Anthony and her companion, Mike Dempske of Kendallville; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; stepbrother Billy Gipple of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd; her son, Terry Getts in 2010; stepfather, Otis E. Gipple; and brothers and sisters, Cleo Jay Bowerman, Jr., Buddy Bowerman, Ruth A. Everetts, Jerry A. Bowerman, Max Gipple, Violet Mae Wysong and Lenny Lee Gipple.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Secor officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.
