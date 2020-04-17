KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Miller Obituary

TOPEKA - Mary Esther Miller, 74, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 9:50 a.m., on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on March 15, 1946, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Joni J. and Susie (Bontrager) Miller.

On Oct. 10, 1967, in LaGrange County, she married Wilbur Miller and he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, David (Brenda) Miller, of Middlebury, and Maynard (Janelle) Miller, of Topeka; four daughters, Carolyn (Duane) Miller, of Millersburg, Sue (Lynn) Bontrager, of Wolcottville, Amy (Karl) Bontrager, of Topeka, and Norma (Gary) Bontrager of Shipshewana; 21 grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers, Elmer (Mary) Miller and Vernon (Darlene) Miller, both of Shipshewana; four sisters, Pollyanna (Ivan) Hochstetler, of Topeka, Katie (Lloyd) Yoder, of Millersburg, Alta (Christy) Hochstetler, of Shipshewana, and Wilma (DeWayne) Yoder, of LaGrange.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin stillborn daughters; and brother-in-law, Melvin Eash.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, private family services will be held.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Lambright and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -