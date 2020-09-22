Mary Miller

AUBURN - Mary Helen Miller, age 84, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mrs. Miller was born in Harlan, Indiana, on Oct. 1, 1935, to William "Shorty" and Myra (Chester) Timbrook.

She graduated from Harlan High School in 1953.

She married John Miller on March 11, 1955, in Harlan. He preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2016.

Mrs. Miller worked as a legal secretary for the Donald R. Clifford law firm in Fort Wayne for 30 years, retiring in 2008.

She enjoyed flying, sewing, music, crafts, crocheting and playing golf.

Mary was a founding member of Cedar Creek Church in Leo.

She was also a member of the Indiana Chapter of The Ninety-Nines Flying Club and the Indiana Legal Secretaries Association.

Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Darrell Harper, of Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Lisa Miller, of Auburn; four grandchildren and their spouses, Danielle and Jeff Minnich, of Garrett, Amber and Drew Hollins, of Auburn, Arielle and Kyle Black, of Fort Wayne and Gabe and Bethany Miller, of Fort Wayne; six great-grandchildren, Morgan Miller, Micah Black, Christian Black, Eyra Miller, Kilian Miller and Lainey Miller; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Alan Volkert, of Harlan; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Miller, of Grabill and Linda Timbrook; of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Timbrook and Norbert Timbrook; and three sisters, Rosella Timbrook, Doris Timbrook and Ethel Girardot.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Cedar Creek Church, 12606 Leo Road in Fort Wayne.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Creek Church ,with Senior Minister Greg Krafft officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to Woodburn Christian Children's Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, Indiana 46797.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.