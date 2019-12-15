KPCNews Obituaries
|
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Marlin Yoder residence
5305 S. 1200W.
Millersburg, IN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
all day Monday, December 16
Marlin Yoder residence, 5305 S. 1200W
Millersburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Marlin Yoder residence
5305 S. 1200W.
Millersburg, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mullett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mullett


1928 - 2019
Mary Mullett Obituary

MILLERSBURG - Mary N. Mullett, 91, of Millersburg, died at 12:55 pm, on Saturday, December 14, at Miller's Merry Manor, LaGrange.

She was born on October 16, 1928, in Kokomo, to Noah and Emma (Gingerich) Hochstedler.

On March 26, 1953 in LaGrange County, she married Enos H. Mullett; he died February 6, 2016.

Surviving are nine sons, Herman (Elsie) Mullett of Sarasota, Florida, Alfred (Esther) Mullett of Millersburg, Ohio, Freeman (Barbara) Mullett of Sarasota, Florida, Wayne Mullett of Goshen, John (Dorothy) Mullett, Henry (Christina) Mullett both of Millersburg, Raymond (Irene) Mullett, Enos Jr.(Wanda) Mullett both of Goshen, Wilbur Mullett of Elkhart; four daughters, Emma Jean (Marion) Schmucker of Goshen, Martha Irene (Samuel) Miller of Nappanee, Sara Etta (Reuben) Schlabach of Millersburg, Ohio, Mary Leona (Jerry) Hershberger of Elkhart; 55 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ann (Jonas) Miller of Shipshewana; sister-in-law, Gladys Hochstedler of LaGrange; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Miller of Middlebury, David Herschberger of Kokomo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a daughter, Ruby Ellen Mullett, one grandchild; brother, John Hochstedler; two sisters, Lydia Miller and Esther Herschberger.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 and all day Monday, December 16 at the Marlin Yoder residence, 5305 S. 1200W., Millersburg.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17 also at the Marlin Yoder residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Vernon Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in Honeyville Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 15, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
