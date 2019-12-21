KPCNews Obituaries
KENDALLVILLE - Mary Ethel Ragan, 99, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Kendallville.

Mrs. Ragan was born in Swan Township, Noble County, Indiana, on April 21, 1920, to Earle H. Hill and Pearle (Pfleindner) Hill.

She graduated from Albion High School in 1937, and married Kenneth D. Ragan on March 15, 1941.

Kenneth preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2001.

Mary worked alongside her husband on their farm southwest of Kendallville all of their married life. Together they enjoyed square dancing with the Swinging Saints and bus trips with S&S Travel all over the United States.

Her survivors include sons, Ted and Wendy Ragan, of Huntertown, and Ned and Sandra Ragan, of rural Kendallville; four grandsons, Chad Ragan, of Auburn, Cary and Sarah Ragan, of Kendallville, Christopher and Sarah Ragan, of Mitchell, and Mark and Ashley Ragan, of Columbia City; three granddaughters, Dayna and Allen LaRue, of Columbia City, Brianne and Jeff Muncie, of Indianapolis, and Allysha and Gary Getter, of Columbia City; brother, Max Hill, of rural Kendallville; and daughter-in-law, Barbara and Carl Siler, of Columbia City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Barry Ragan in 1991.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, with her grandsons, Chad, Cary, Chris, Mark, and great-grandsons, Allen, Skyler, and Dalton, as casketbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 21, 2019
