AUBURN - Mary V. Raub, 88, of Auburn died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn surrounded by her children.

She was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Elkhart to Harry and Kathryn (Showalter) Glant.

Mary was a 1948 Waterloo High School graduate.

She was a TIA (teacher instructional assistant) at DeKalb Central's elementary and middle schools. She had also worked as a telephone operator in Auburn for two years and in Waterloo for two years. She retired in 2000.

Mary was a member of Heritage Community Church where she taught Sunday school for 25 years (Calvary Chapel/Heritage Community Church) and belonged to Gamma Nu Sorority.

She married Richard A "Dick" Raub on June 30, 1960, in Angola and he died Jan. 17, 1992.

Surviving is a son and three daughters, Gregory J. (Kimberly) Raub of Auburn, Christina Scanlon of Auburn, Lori (Randy) Fox of Waterloo and Shela (William) Kriener of Garrett; seven grandchildren, Lance Timberlin, Eryn Bryant, Derek Scanlon, Tyler Fox, Kayla Holland, Nicholas Raub and Lucas Raub; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Carol Ann Glant of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Thomas A. Glant.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn. Calling is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Heritage Community Church or DeKalb County Humane Shelter. To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.