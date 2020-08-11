Mary Reed

PETERSBURG, Ill. - Mary Francis Spencer Reed, 88, of Petersburg, Illinois, passed away at 10:37 a.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg, Illinois, as she went to heaven to be with her family and loved ones that preceded her.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1931, in Conway, Horry County, South Carolina, to Helen Sudie Stevens Spencer and James William Howard Spencer.

She married Allen Thacher Reed on Nov. 25, 1954. He passed away on June 23, 1999, in Eureka, Illinois.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Helen Sudie Stevens Spencer and James W. H. Spencer; and half-siblings, Hollis Stevens, Haywood Stevens, Hoyt Steven and Lavada Stevens Altman.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary Margaret Reed, Alisa Reed-French, Linda Sue Reed and James Allen Reed; her grandchildren, Zachary Ryan Reed, Spencer Perry French, Melissa Carley Reed, Isabelle Thala Reed and Eleanor Elizabeth Reed; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Daniel Reed and Letty Rayne Reed. She is also survived by her sister, Vivian Spencer Altman.

She was a devoted health care provider for decades, working at Garrett Hospital and at Maple Lawn Nursing Home, in Eureka, Illinois, until she retired. Patients frequently asked for her by name, as they loved her back massages and foot soaks.

While attending Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Columbia, she met her future husband, Allen Thacher Reed, who was stationed at Fort Jackson. He became an ordained Presbyterian minister. Mary actively supported her husband's ministry and raised a family living in Marion, Kentucky; Eldorado and Divernon, Illinois; Garrett, Indiana; and Eureka, Illinois.

Mary was a tireless worker, volunteer, Sunday school teacher and child advocate. She loved nature, especially birds, flowers and trees. She was a Girl Scout leader, organized church functions and women's circles, raised funds for March of Dimes and American Cancer Society, among others.

Her family thanks the staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

A graveside funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, Illinois.

Pastor Bob Montgomery officiated.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at argoruestmanharris.com.