Mary Lucretia (Leitch) Runyon, 99, of Green Township in Noble County, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2019.

She was born December 28, 1919, at home on the Leitch family farm. She was the youngest of four children of James and Laota (Duglay) Leitch. Mary lived her entire life in Green Township, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1938.

On January 25, 1942, she married Thomas M. Runyon. He preceded her in death on December 5, 1999.

Mary loved to work outside in her vegetable gardens and in her flowers. She enjoyed grafting fruit trees, tending her fruit orchard, building bird houses and caring for her family pets. She was an accomplished seamstress. Mary worked at Blue Bell, General Electric, Montgomery Wards and Monsanto in Ligonier where she retired after twenty-five years. She was also girls 4-H leader in Green Township for a few years. She was a long time member of the Green Center United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for several years.

She is survived by her son, Dewight (Wanda) Runyon; daughter, Marilyn (Stephen) Gordon; grandson, Dr. Bradley (Vickie) Runyon; four wonderful great-grandchildren, Maggie, Sarah, Brent and Chloe Runyon.

Preceding Mary in death was her husband, Thomas; brother, Dallas Leitch; sisters, Gladys Strong and Ruth Troyer; grandson, Brent Runyon.

Calling will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Services will begin at 3:00 p.m., on Thursday.

Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Allen County.

Memorials to Green Center United Methodist Church or Northeast Indiana Kindney Foundation.

