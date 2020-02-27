KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
David Beechy residence
1365 N. C.R. 500W
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
David Beechy residence
1365 N. C.R. 500W
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
David Beechy residence
1365 N. C.R. 500W
Shipshewana, IN
View Map

Mary Schmucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Schmucker Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA - Mary N. Schmucker, 85, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on May 27, 1934, in Lagrange County, Indiana, to Noah and Magdalena (Eash) Bontrager.

On Feb. 24, 1955, in Lagrange County, she married David W. Schmucker and he preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2019.

Surviving are four sons, Perry Jay (Ella) Schmucker, of Shipshewana, Lester Ray (Esther) Schmucker, of Sturgis, Michigan, Vernon Dean (Sylvia) Schmucker, of Leesburg, and David Wayne (Doris) Schmucker, of Middlebury; five daughters, Katie Irene (Floyd) Miller and Esther Kay (Daniel) Eash, both of Shipshewana, Edna Ellen (Ben) Miller, of Howe, Lena Fern (David) Bontrager, of Colon, Michigan, and Mary Anna Schmucker, of Shipshewana; daughter-in-law, Theresa Schmucker, of Michigan; 53 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; two brothers, Sam N. (Esther) Bontrager, of Middlebury, and John (Esther) Bontrager, of Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Lloyd W. Yoder, of Middlebury; and two sisters-in-law, Susie Bontrager, of Topeka, and Mary Bontrager, of Millersburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, William Lee Schmucker; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel and Perry Bontrager; and sister, Luella Bontrager.

She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She was a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., today, Feb. 27, 2020, and all day Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the David Beechy residence, 1365 N. C.R. 500W, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the same residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and the home ministers.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -