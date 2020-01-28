KPCNews Obituaries
|
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Mary Shackelford


1956 - 2020
Mary Shackelford Obituary

ALBION - Mary Louise Shackelford, 63, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence.

Mary was born in Linn, West Virginia, on Aug. 5, 1956, to Howard Lee Radcliff and Gladys Mae (Helmick) Radcliff. They preceded her in death.

Her survivors include her companion, Raymond Heileman Jr., of Albion; daughter, Loretta and Nathanil Moss, of Normantown, West Virginia; sons, Robbie Shackelford, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, and Larry Shackelford, of Weston, West Virginia; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Donna and David Boyers, of Glenville, West Virginia, Betty and Alfred McCord, of Weston, West Virginia, Connie and James Frymier, of Weston, West Virginia, Tammy Schaus, of Clarksburg, West Virginia; Joyce and Richard Eagle, of Weston, West Virginia, and Joann Boyers, of Weston, West Virginia; and brothers, Bill and Patty Radcliff, of Weston, West Virginia, and Roma Radcliff, of Bucyrus, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

A funeral service will also be held Wednesday at noon at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Stambaugh officiating.

Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 28, 2020
