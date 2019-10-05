KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
7715 Sunny Lane
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
7715 Sunny Lane
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
St. Joe, IN
View Map
Mary Smith


1940 - 2019
Mary Smith Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Mary Jane Smith, 79, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Sept. 13, 1940, to Roy L. and Violet E. (May) Baker.

She was a 1958 graduate of Riverdale High School and earned her bachler's degree and master's degree from Ball State University.

She was a teacher and speech therapist at various school systems in the area. She also owned and operated MJ's Bookmark Bookstore in Auburn.

Mary Jane was a very active and faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.

She belonged to the John Houlton Chapter of DAR, a member of the Ladies Literary Club, Kenwigs Book Club and a member and former president of DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association.

She was a 10-year DeKalb County 4-H member and ardent supporter of her children and grandchildren in Allen County 4-H. She was very proud of her family heritage and involvement in the family farm, with one of her farms given Century Farm Distinction in 2002.

In her retirement she enjoyed traveling especially her visits to presidential libraries.

Surviving are her son and daughter and their spouses, James W. and Kimberly Smith II, of Grabill, and Elizabeth A. and David Chmiel, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Shelby Smith, Toby Smith, Johnathan Smith, Alexander Chmiel and Zöe Chmiel; a stepgranddaughter, Vanessa Watkins; and a stepgreatgrandson, Jonathan Sven Watkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother in infancy, John Calvin Baker.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 7715 Sunny Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46835, with Pastor Larry Maddox officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.

Calling is from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Additional calling will be one hour prior to the service Tuesday, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the church or Allen County 4-H.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 5, 2019
