1/1
Mary Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Smith

FORT WAYNE - Mary Carolyn Crook Smith, age 90, died peacefully at The Hearth of Sycamore Village in Fort Wayne on Dec. 2, 2020. She was born to Cletus B. and Mary "Mamie" Caroline Costner Crook in Wilmington, NC on Aug. 12, 1930.

Carolyn spent her growing up years in North Carolina and graduated from Meredith College in 1952.

Carolyn was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In June of 1952, Carolyn wed C.B. (Charlie Brown) Smith, Jr. (d.2001).

Carolyn leaves behind two daughters; Diane (Kevin) Shoppell and Barbara (Dave) Vandervelde. Her oldest daughter, Cynthia Anne Smith, died in 1979 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carolyn (Mama) is survived by 6 grandchildren; Jenn (Nick) Smith, Katie (Dustin) Minard, Emily (Sam) Broermann, Tyler (Shayna Moore) Shoppell, Eric (Maddie Hoge) Alley, Ashley (Austin Robinson) Vandervelde and 13 great- grandchildren.

Carolyn will forever be remembered for her sunny outlook on life and her gift of lifting others up with her positive words of encouragement.

In 1969, Carolyn started the second preschool in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Carolyn was the director of Faith Baptist Church Preschool for 13 years. She led with grace, sensitivity and a steady hand; and her passion for educating children was evident to all who knew her.

Even upon retiring and moving to Crooked Lake, Carolyn wasn't one to sit still. She taught G.E.D. classes, spent countless hours volunteering at Cameron Memorial Hospital and Carlin Park Elementary School. Carolyn was a member of Angola Methodist Church. She also was active in several organizations, but the one most dear to her heart was the P.E.0. chapter in Angola.

Carolyn was preceded in death by: C.B. Smith, Jr. (husband), Cynthia Anne Smith (daughter), Cletus and Mamie Crook (parents), Sally Crook Stoker (sister) and C.B. Crook (brother).

Memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Baptist Church Preschool (faithbaptistchurchfw.com).

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved