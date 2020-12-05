Mary Smith

FORT WAYNE - Mary Carolyn Crook Smith, age 90, died peacefully at The Hearth of Sycamore Village in Fort Wayne on Dec. 2, 2020. She was born to Cletus B. and Mary "Mamie" Caroline Costner Crook in Wilmington, NC on Aug. 12, 1930.

Carolyn spent her growing up years in North Carolina and graduated from Meredith College in 1952.

Carolyn was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In June of 1952, Carolyn wed C.B. (Charlie Brown) Smith, Jr. (d.2001).

Carolyn leaves behind two daughters; Diane (Kevin) Shoppell and Barbara (Dave) Vandervelde. Her oldest daughter, Cynthia Anne Smith, died in 1979 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carolyn (Mama) is survived by 6 grandchildren; Jenn (Nick) Smith, Katie (Dustin) Minard, Emily (Sam) Broermann, Tyler (Shayna Moore) Shoppell, Eric (Maddie Hoge) Alley, Ashley (Austin Robinson) Vandervelde and 13 great- grandchildren.

Carolyn will forever be remembered for her sunny outlook on life and her gift of lifting others up with her positive words of encouragement.

In 1969, Carolyn started the second preschool in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Carolyn was the director of Faith Baptist Church Preschool for 13 years. She led with grace, sensitivity and a steady hand; and her passion for educating children was evident to all who knew her.

Even upon retiring and moving to Crooked Lake, Carolyn wasn't one to sit still. She taught G.E.D. classes, spent countless hours volunteering at Cameron Memorial Hospital and Carlin Park Elementary School. Carolyn was a member of Angola Methodist Church. She also was active in several organizations, but the one most dear to her heart was the P.E.0. chapter in Angola.

Carolyn was preceded in death by: C.B. Smith, Jr. (husband), Cynthia Anne Smith (daughter), Cletus and Mamie Crook (parents), Sally Crook Stoker (sister) and C.B. Crook (brother).

Memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Baptist Church Preschool (faithbaptistchurchfw.com).

