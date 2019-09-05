|
HUNTERTOWN - Mary E. Sutton, 90, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Whitley County on Aug. 22, 1929, to Clifton and Irene (Krider) Geiger. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Collins.
Mary married Herbert Sutton in Churubusco, on March 20, 1948.
He preceded her in death on June 27, 2011, after 63 years of marriage.
She worked side by side with her husband, on their farm and operated a school bus for Garrett-Keyser, Butler Schools for 25 years.
Mary was a wonderful wife and mother. She was devoted to her family.
She was a strong supporter of DeKalb County 4-H and DeKalb County Horsemen. She also loved to square dance and play cards.
Mary had many friends, including the "Collins Connection", which consisted of girls she had attended kindergarten with. They remained close for a lifetime.
Mary is survived by a son, Dennis (Suzanne) Sutton; two daughters, Vickie (Richard) Nodine and Nancy (Mike) Chittenden; a son-in-law, Marion Tarlton Jr.; a brother, Charles Geiger; two sisters, Helen Blanchard and Shirley Rugg; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and her companion dog, Penny.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Tarlton; a grandson, Matthew Sutton; and two brothers, Dale Geiger and Guy Geiger.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Dekalb County Horsemen's Association, Heartland Hospice and Dekalb County 4-H.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com.