Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary Verro


1925 - 2019
Mary Verro Obituary

AUBURN - Mary L. Verro, 93, formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Auburn Villages, Auburn, Indiana.

Mary was born on Oct. 1, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Josephine (Hart) Rucker.

On Dec. 4, 1964, she was united in marriage to Carl Verro and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2012.

Mary worked at Ohio Art Company from 1955 to 1965, and was a daycare provider in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She attended Hicksville Mennonite Church.

She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 2489 Bryan, Ohio, and Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556.

Mary is survived by a son, Samuel "Buzz" Carpenter, of Florida; a daughter, Mary Bryant, of California; stepchildren, Sally Likely, Patty Howard, Carl Davis, and Arthur Bischoff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and friend and caregiver, Michael Swary.

She was also preceded in death by a son, David Carpenter; a daughter, Roberta Bollinger; and two brothers, William and Robert Rucker.

Funeral services for Mary will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at noon, with visitation at 10 a.m., at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.

Burial will be at Newville Cemetery, Newville, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Dekalb County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 3, 2019
