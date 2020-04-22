KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
(419) 272-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Gonzales


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Gonzales Obituary

COLUMBIA, Ohio - Matthew J. Gonzales, age 45, of Columbia, Ohio, passed away at 5:32 p.m., on Monday, April 20, 2020, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio.

He was an owner/operator truck driver, driving for Kopf Leasing, Inc., of Elkhart, Indiana, for the last 20 years.

Matt enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, camping in his RV, attending NASCAR races, and spending time with his family and his kitties, Boo and Patches.

He was a kind and loving man, who enjoyed bringing family together at his home, and would give the shirt off his back to help out anybody who would need it.

Matthew J. Gonzales was born on Dec. 11, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Juan O. and Maudie M. (Hatfield) Gonzales.

Matthew is also survived by his companion of 13 years, Cindy Sparkman; his children, Logan Jenkot, of Columbia, Angel Gonzales, of Angola, Indiana, and Tyler Gonzales, of Florida; his stepchildren, Ashley (Michael) Haviland, of Pendelton, California, and T.J. Sparkman and his companion, Alyssa Willis, of Shipshewana, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jacob Haviland and K.C. Willis; his siblings, Stan (Janice) Rice, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Scott Rice, of Montpelier, Juanita (Terry) Mocherman, of Hamilton, Indiana, Marcella (Frankie) Mullins, of Columbia, Regina (John) Phipps, of Angola, Juan (Heather) Gonzales, of Angola, Carrie (Tim) Miller, of Edon, Ohio, Amanda Ross, of Cincinnati, Ohio, John Armstrong, of Middletown, Ohio, and Joshua Gonzales, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his mother, Maudie Armstrong, of Columbia; his in-laws, William and Marjorie Abbott, of Foley, Alabama; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jen Abbott, of Ashley, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Gonzales; two brothers, Kevin Rice and Frank Rice Jr.; and his stepfather, Dale Armstrong.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services and interment will be private, with Greg Taylor officiating.

Interment will take place at Columbia Cemetery.

Krill Funeral Service, Edon, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the family.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krill Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -