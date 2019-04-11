Matthew Lee Konger, 54, of Albion, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home in Green Township.

He was born in Whitley County on Dec. 13, 1964, to Paul and Verdonna (O'Connell) Konger. He spent his formative years in Green Township, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1983.

He worked at USF Holland Trucking. He was rewarded the 2,000,000 Safe Miles Driver recognition.

Matt was an outdoors man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Outside is where he found comfort.

Matt is survived by his mother, Verdonna "Tootie" Konger; his companion, Michelle Gooley; a brother, Mike (Beth) Konger; two sisters, Jenny (Mike) Mohrman and Amy (Mike) Philbee; 15 nieces and nephews, Todd Papenbrock, Lucas (Jennifer) Konger, Joshua (Katee) McBride, Jessica (Kyle) Kater, Brad Geist, Mallory (John) Bates and Derek (Mikalah) Philbee, Isiah, Claire, Ben and Maria Fettinger, Blayde, Eaden and Athena Marn and Ana Black; several great-nieces and nephews and everyone else that called him uncle Matt.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Konger; a sister, Cindy McBride; and a nephew, Ben Konger.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Ege on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with calling from 10-10:30 a.m. at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco.

Family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., with the Holy Rosary at 5 p.m.

Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the church for Masses or to Riley Children's Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the church for Masses or to Riley Children's Hospital.