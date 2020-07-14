1/1
Matthew Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLDWATER, Mich. - Matthew Dallas Smith, 61, of Coldwater, Michigan, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

He was born on May 26, 1959, in Auburn, Indiana, to Orley and Maralene (Kennedy) Smith.

He was a 1977 graduate of DeKalb High School and was an iron worker for Local 25, out of Michigan.

Matthew is survived by four sisters and a brother, Cynthia Helen (Phil) Arnett, of Auburn, Kathryn Ann (Rod) Butler, of Waterloo, Sherry Elaine Smith, of Corunna, Kelley Jean (Keith) Likes, of Butler and Mark Allen Smith, of Corunna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Larry Smith and Orley R. Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved