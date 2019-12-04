|
KENDALLVILLE - Matthew John Ware, age 35, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1984 the son of Leslie and Kelly (Waldron) Ware in Kendallville, Indiana.
Survivors include his parents, Leslie and Kelly Ware of Ligonier, Indiana; four children, Kylie, Landon, Ryker, and Brantley; two sisters, Rachel (Rick Rollins) Ware of Ligonier, Indiana; Jennifer (Nick) Ballard of Albion, Indiana; grandparents, Ruth Waldron of Kendallville, and Linda and Paul Miller of Cromwell.
Matthew loved his children dearly and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, practical jokes, and was an avid fan of the UFC.
A funeral service will be held in Matthews honor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate. A private Cremation Committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center following the service.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Room 4510, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Room 4510, Indianapolis, IN 46202
