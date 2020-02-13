|
GARRETT - Maurice "Moe" McPheeters Jr., died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 64, in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born April 3, 1955, to Maurice and Mary Lou (Abram) McPheeters, in Garrett, Indiana.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1973.
Moe was a talented musician who played bass guitar for several local bands. He was a band member in the Buzzard Band, Story, Sircus, At Last, Cry Wolf, Red Hots, Dux Deluxe, Silver Dollar and Moe Tones.
Surviving are his children, Rachel (April Dobson) Martin, of Auburn, and Nicole (Roger Story) McPheeters, of Auburn; sister, Teri Lou (Mark Miner) McPheeters, of Hamilton; his grandchildren, Hayley Martin, Schiler Wertman, Kaid McPheeters, Kilah McPheeters and Audra Martin; and a great-grandchild, Kinley Rhodes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou McPheeters; father and stepmother, Maurice and Shirley McPheeters; and a brother, Denny Blaker.
A memorial service will be held at Martin's Tavern in Garrett on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
