AUBURN - Max E. Grogg, 85, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in DeKalb County, Indiana, and was the son of the late Elmer and Anna (Schuster) Grogg.

He married the love of his life, Helen M. Quance in 1952.

Max loved the outdoors, gardening, walking in the woods and playing with his pets. He enjoyed his Wednesday morning breakfast group. His greatest treasure was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Max was an avid Purdue and Cubs fan. He loved watching sports and attending all sporting events.

Max served in the National Guard from 1952 to 1958.

He spent his life working in the farming industry and retired after 60 years of dedicated service.

Max is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen; children, Kathleen (Lon) Bohnke, Jeffrey (Susan) Grogg and Amy (Todd) Zonker; grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Hatton, Nathan (Whitney) Hatton, Jevne (Maxwell) Mammel, Jeremy (Angela) Grogg, Christina (David) Coats, Landon Grogg (Molly Drew), Natalie (Jake) DeWitt, Emma (Josh) Metcalf, Martha (Dustin) Lambert and Gabe (Emilee) Taylor; step-grandchildren, Bryan, Beth, Erin, Callie and Riley; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille (Don) Lee; and favorite cat, Spook.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Yarde and Alice Scott; and great-grandson, Lucas Taylor.

Private family services will be held at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, Indiana, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, St Martin's Health Clinic or SCAN.