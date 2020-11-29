WOLF LAKE - Max John Kilgore, 74, of Wolf Lake, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Parkview Noble Hospital.

He was born on July 28, 1946 in Wolf Lake to John and Maxine (Cart) Kilgore.

John, as he was known by most, graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1964 and went on to earn his degree from DeVry Technical Institute. He served in the Indiana Air National Guard.

John went on to work at Magnavox (Ratheyon) as an electrical engineer for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2006. He belonged to the National Rifle Association, and several conservation clubs. Over the years he had many hobbies including building antennas, gardening and fishing. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing, which is where he met his wife, Colette.

On August 4, 1990, John married Colette in Fort Wayne. She survives in Wolf Lake.

John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry Kilgore, and a sister, Beverly Pressler.

Funeral service is at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Pastor Dan Carlson is officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation or service will be required to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth.

Burial will be at Stringtown Cemetery.

Contributions in John's memory may be directed to the NRA or North Ridge Village Nursing Home in Albion.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.