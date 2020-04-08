KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Max Miller


1963 - 2020
Max Miller Obituary

GARRETT - Max Allen Miller, 56, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 7, 1963, to Thomas Edward Miller and the late Cheryl Ann (Schlotter) Miller.

His survivors include his son, Shawn Miller, of Beattyville, Kentucky; sister, Tina Neeley, of Garrett; brother, Thomas Miller Jr., of Garrett; and girlfriend, Roxanna Nofzinger-Foss, of Garrett.

There will be a private gathering at Hite Funeral Home.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 8, 2020
