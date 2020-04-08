|
GARRETT - Max Allen Miller, 56, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 7, 1963, to Thomas Edward Miller and the late Cheryl Ann (Schlotter) Miller.
His survivors include his son, Shawn Miller, of Beattyville, Kentucky; sister, Tina Neeley, of Garrett; brother, Thomas Miller Jr., of Garrett; and girlfriend, Roxanna Nofzinger-Foss, of Garrett.
There will be a private gathering at Hite Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 8, 2020