Max I. Ward, age 93, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of St. Joe, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. in Clearwater, Florida.

Max was born Sept. 13, 1925, to Andrew and Marie (Irving) Ward. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1943.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he was a sergeant in the 347th Infantry and toured Europe during World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and earned three stars.

On June 20, 1953, he married Betty Witt and she survives in Florida. They are survived by three children and their spouses: Julie and Terry Brennan of Vail, Arizona, Steve and Liz (Stafford) Ward of Butler, and Jeff and Vanessa Ward of Clearwater, Florida; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Max retired from Magnavox in 1986 and they moved to Clearwater, Florida.

There will be a celebration of life for the family at a later date.