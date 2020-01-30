|
FORT WAYNE - Maxine J. Adkison, 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Wilmington Township in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Ora and Bonnie (Cooley) White.
Maxine was a homemaker and was a member of American Legion Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary in Fort Wayne.
She married David L. Adkison on March 22, 1980, in Fort Wayne, and he survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Ronald J. (Diana) Bookmiller, of Fort Wayne, Richard W. (Lana) Bookmiller, of Ossian, and Randy L. (Cathy) Bookmiller, of Fort Wayne; two stepsons, David (Becky) Adkison, of Alabama, and Timothy (Bonnie) Adkison, of Urbana, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Debra (Kevin) Klein, of Fort Wayne, and Bernadette Little, of Chuckey, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Donald Adkison; grandson, Donald Adkison Jr.; two brothers, Robert J. White, and Charles L. White; and a sister, Judy Smith.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
