1/
Maxine Durr
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT WAYNE - Maxine E. Durr, 101, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Georgetown Place.

Maxine was born on Sept. 30, 1918, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Homer F. and Verna E. (Woods) Krauter.

She graduated from Ossian High School in 1936.

She was a member of the Eastern Star Trinity Chapter and the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary.

She retired from the Keefer Printing Company after more than 32 years of service. Surviving are her siblings, Halden Krauter and Helen Harry; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Durr; daughter, Dr. Dixie Durr; and brother, Donald Krauter.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

All visitors are required to wear masks and to observe social distancing guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved