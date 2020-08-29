FORT WAYNE - Maxine E. Durr, 101, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Georgetown Place.

Maxine was born on Sept. 30, 1918, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Homer F. and Verna E. (Woods) Krauter.

She graduated from Ossian High School in 1936.

She was a member of the Eastern Star Trinity Chapter and the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary.

She retired from the Keefer Printing Company after more than 32 years of service. Surviving are her siblings, Halden Krauter and Helen Harry; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Durr; daughter, Dr. Dixie Durr; and brother, Donald Krauter.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

All visitors are required to wear masks and to observe social distancing guidelines.