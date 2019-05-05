AUBURN - Maxine E. Harvey, 92, Auburn passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Garrett. She was born October 27, 1926 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Garrett to the late Ward A. and Mertie (Brechbill) Leiter. Maxine graduated from Garrett High School in 1944. She was employed as a seamstress at the Nature's Rival Company and was a dental assistant for Dr. Niles in Garrett during high school before joining the Cadet Nurse Corp in 1945. She received her Registered Nurse degree from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Fort Wayne in 1948. She married Calvin Harvey on July 24, 1948 in Garrett, and he passed away March 20, 2007. They lived in Decatur for one year and moved to the Garrett area and lived on the farm of Maxine's parents for 41 years. They moved to Auburn in 1992. Maxine practiced nursing at the Decatur, Kendallville and Garrett Hospitals, serving as supervisor of surgery and director of nursing. She worked at the Family Medical Clinic in Avilla for several years. Upon retiring from nursing after 28 years, she accepted a position at the DeKalb County Extension office in Auburn and worked for 10 years. Maxine was a member of the Garrett United Methodist Church since 1940 and served as Sunday school teacher, youth leader and librarian. In 1956, Maxine became a member of the Model Home Extension Homemakers Club. She was very active in the local and county offices and served as district director, state secretary and state vice-president of membership and public relations. She received the Homemaker of the Year award in 1987. Maxine served as a member of the DeKalb County Extension Board. She served on a committee in 1992 that presented a program to the County Council encouraging them to continue the funding of three extension educators in DeKalb County. Maxine received the DeKalb County Friend of Extension award in 1990. She also was awarded the State Friend of Extension award by the Indiana Extension Agents in 1994. Maxine became active in the DeKalb County after her personal experience with the disease in 1976. She was trained to work with the Research to Recovery program and was director for several years. Maxine was invited to become a member of The Ladies' Literary Club of Auburn in 2010 and later served as president. Surviving are a daughter, Susan (Paul) Culler of Helmer; son, Jonathan (Lori) Harvey of Albion; five grandsons, Eric (Kim) Culler, Randy (Stef) Harvey, Jedd (Jenny) Culler, Tim (Amanda) Harvey, and Reid (Heather) Culler; eight great grandchildren, Garrett Culler, Jenna Culler, Hanna Harvey, Gavin Culler, Haylee Harvey, Hayden Culler, Caitlin Culler and Colin Culler; three sisters-in-law, Gladys Braden of Decatur, Betty Zurcher of Monroeville, and Bernita Harvey of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10–11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. The Rev. Jan Dimick will be officiating. Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett. Visitation will also be from 3-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Extension Homemakers Association for scholarships or DeKalb Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.fellerandclark.com.