1/1
Maxine Lininger
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Maxine R. Lininger, age 94, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1925, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Walter and Nellie M. (Nicholas) McConnell.

Maxine married Donald Lininger on Dec. 7, 1942 in Ray, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1985.

She was cook for the MSD of Steuben County Schools, retiring after 15 years.

Maxine attended Ray and Montgomery schools.

She was a member of Community of Christ Church in Coldwater, Michigan.

She raised three generations of her family. She enjoyed doing fabric painting and cross stitching and working with the church youth camps at Dowagiac, Michigan. Maxine also enjoyed being outdoors.

Survivors include five daughters, Marietta Treadway, of Angola, Indiana, Linda (Greg) Castle, of Angola, Indiana, Cheryl Powell, of Angola, Indiana, Edith "Edie" (Lynn) Potts, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Janine Lininger, of Angola, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Pauline McConnell, of Fremont, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Hughes; and two brothers, Dale and Donald McConnell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Evangelist Brian Hice will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday at Beams Funeral Home.

We will be following CDC social distancing and facial covering guideline requirements.

Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to Community of Christ Church in Coldwater, Michigan.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Beams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved