ANGOLA - Maxine R. Lininger, age 94, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1925, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Walter and Nellie M. (Nicholas) McConnell.

Maxine married Donald Lininger on Dec. 7, 1942 in Ray, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1985.

She was cook for the MSD of Steuben County Schools, retiring after 15 years.

Maxine attended Ray and Montgomery schools.

She was a member of Community of Christ Church in Coldwater, Michigan.

She raised three generations of her family. She enjoyed doing fabric painting and cross stitching and working with the church youth camps at Dowagiac, Michigan. Maxine also enjoyed being outdoors.

Survivors include five daughters, Marietta Treadway, of Angola, Indiana, Linda (Greg) Castle, of Angola, Indiana, Cheryl Powell, of Angola, Indiana, Edith "Edie" (Lynn) Potts, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Janine Lininger, of Angola, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Pauline McConnell, of Fremont, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Hughes; and two brothers, Dale and Donald McConnell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.

Evangelist Brian Hice will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday at Beams Funeral Home.

We will be following CDC social distancing and facial covering guideline requirements.

Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to Community of Christ Church in Coldwater, Michigan.

