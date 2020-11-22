AUBURN – Maxine E. Mason, 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Fort Wayne to Earl S. and Rena (Bell) Griswold.

Maxine married Robert L. Mason on Oct. 19, 1941, in Fort Wayne, and he passed away Nov. 28, 2002.

She worked for General Homes, Colonial Mortgage and Insurance and Risk Managements, all in Fort Wayne. She retired in 1989.

Maxine was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn. She also was a member of the Jacksonettes Home Demonstration Club.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Kay Wespon of Douglasville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Brock Wilson, Amy (Edward) Fields, Scott (Misty) Wilson and Sue Wilson; 13 great grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Debbie Vaughn; two brothers, Elmor Griswold and Cleo Griswold; and two sisters, Marjorie Godfrey and Evelyn Mock.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Jonathan Hunter officiating. Burial will take place in Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will be from noon – 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.