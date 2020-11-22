1/1
Maxine Mason
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN – Maxine E. Mason, 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Fort Wayne to Earl S. and Rena (Bell) Griswold.

Maxine married Robert L. Mason on Oct. 19, 1941, in Fort Wayne, and he passed away Nov. 28, 2002.

She worked for General Homes, Colonial Mortgage and Insurance and Risk Managements, all in Fort Wayne. She retired in 1989.

Maxine was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn. She also was a member of the Jacksonettes Home Demonstration Club.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Kay Wespon of Douglasville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Brock Wilson, Amy (Edward) Fields, Scott (Misty) Wilson and Sue Wilson; 13 great grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Debbie Vaughn; two brothers, Elmor Griswold and Cleo Griswold; and two sisters, Marjorie Godfrey and Evelyn Mock.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Jonathan Hunter officiating. Burial will take place in Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will be from noon – 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved