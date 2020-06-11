PLEASANT LAKE - Maxine J. Ritter, 88, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away at her beloved nature home, with her family by her side on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born Maxine Jewell Jarrett on Aug. 15, 1931, to Charles "Roy" and Loretta (Herendeen) Jarrett, on a kitchen table in Noble County, Indiana. She was raised on a farm near Avilla and graduated from Avilla High School in 1949.

She then married her high school sweetheart, Fred Ritter, and together they raised their four children.

Over her long life she was very active in church, Eastern Star, was a Cub Scout leader, an Angola Lion, CASA volunteer and a big part of school and club functions her kids were involved in. A couple of her fondest memories were singing a solo in the Messiah and her time spent on stage with the local theater.

She is remembered by many for her years of working and managing the Angola License Bureau. She was proud to tell that she worked until age 74 in the office at EMF Corp., and she was honored to carry our state's Bicentennial celebration torch in 2016.

Her biggest joy in life was having family near, playing around, loud euchre games and LAUGHING. Maxine loved the YMCA Silver Sneakers program and the many benefits of the library.

She had four children, Randy (Mary), Sherry, Gary (Violet) Ritter, and Holly Gorrell; nine grandchildren, Brett, Brandy, Chad, Cory, Eric, Kirk, Nicole, Nik, and Angie; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy VanGorder; and nephew, Kent VanGorder.

A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at her home this Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 3 p.m., 5280 S. C.R. 225W, Pleasant Lake, the place where she had a great life. Maxine requested this be a time of positivity, with good stories, laughter and togetherness.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that you share your blessings with someone who needs it.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main Street, Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.