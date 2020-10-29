Maynard Clark

CLIMAX, Michigan - Maynard L. Clark, 95, formerly of Angola, Indiana pased away on Sept. 29, 2020 in Climax, Michigan.

Born in Climax, Michigan, the son of Arthur Francis Clark and Grace Aumick Clark, Maynard grew up in the area and later attended high school in nearby Marshall, Michigan. He graduated in 1944 with a state basketball championship. He was immediately drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was assigned to the 87th Infantry which deployed to France, Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Maynard was a proud WW II Veteran who was an avid reader of war history.

Maynard was married to Donna Rosenbock January 1947 and later had a son, Maynard (Diane) Clark Jr., daughter Pat Clark and son Charles Clark, who survive. He graduated from Adrian College in l957 and later attended Western Michigan University where he received a Master's Degree in Secondary Administration.

While at WMU Maynard was also teaching at Marshall High School and coaching football. His 1957 football team outscored their opponents 185-51 and won the Class B state championship that year.

Maynard and his family moved to Bradenton, Florida in the summer of 1961 and he started teaching at Manatee High School that fall. During his first year, Maynard was dean of boys and coached the MHS baseball team to a state championship. He enjoyed his two year experience, but discovered it was more beneficial to move back to Michigan and teach at the high school level there. Maynard relocated in the summer of 1963 and subsequently taught various physical education classes, coached several sports including track and served as an assistant principal in Michigan until his retirement in 1985 from Gull Lake High School.

After retirement Maynard fulfilled his dream of building a log cabin in the Smokey Mountains. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, fishing, golfing, bicycling, and jogging. His wood carvings and wood working were enjoyed and admired. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Maynard remarried in 1989 to a loving wife, Mary of 30 years who survives and resides in Angola, Indiana. He is also survived by Mary's children Renee (Steve) Green, Christy (Joe) Marilo, Cathy (Curt Bobledyk) Gamby and John (Emily) Gamby, Jr. and five Grandchildren.

Because of the Coronavirus, services were not held at this time at Langeland Funeral Home, Climax, Michigan.