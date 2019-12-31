KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
Resources
More Obituaries for Maynard Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maynard Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maynard Sanders Obituary

ASHLEY - Maynard Kent Sanders, 82, of Ashley, Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Mongo, Indiana, to Kenneth and Elva (Little) Sanders.

On Oct. 25, 1958, he married Ruth Davis.

Mr. Sanders had worked for Hagerman Construction in Fort Wayne for 30 years. He then worked for TFC Canopy in Ashley.

He served on the Ashley Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years, and was the fire chief for 11 years. He was also a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge 614.

Maynard enjoyed NASCAR, racing, camping, playing shuffleboard, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and granddogs.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Sanders, of Ashley; two daughters, Cheryl (Roger) Westfall, of Fremont, and Diana Northrup, of Pleasant Lake; a son, Greg (Jamie) Sanders, of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Brady (Christa) Westfall, of Seymour, Christina Westfall, of Fremont, Amanda (Alan Towers) Whittaker-Westfall, of Edon, Ohio, Amber (Seth) Reidenbach, of Corunna, Kayla (Seth) Fifer, of Angola, Kane Williams, of Hudson, and Koben Williams, of Hudson; 12 great-grandchildren, Brady John Westfall, Alex Westfall, Haley Westfall, Logan Westfall, Payton Hale, Mavix McCoy, Ryckar McCoy, Jupiter Whittaker, Willow Whittaker, Emmett Reidenbach, Dominique Towers, and Donovan Towers; three sisters, Anna Mae (Jerry) Platt, of Hudson, Phyllis Drozda, of Grant Park, Illinois, and Sharon (Don) Graham, of Pleasant Lake; and a brother, Rolland "Zip" (Cee Cee) Sanders, of Hamilton.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Jones; and three brothers, Harold Sanders, Oscar Sanders, and Cletus Sanders.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.

Burial will be at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.

Calling is Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

A Masonic Lodge service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or Ashley Fire Department.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maynard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -