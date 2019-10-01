KPCNews Obituaries
Melody Morrow


1942 - 2019
Melody Morrow Obituary

HAMILTON - Melody A. Morrow, 76, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at DeKalb Health, Auburn.

She was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Rensselaer, Indiana, to Wilbur A. and Virginia (Ross) Long. They preceded her in death.

She married Lloyd E. Morrow on Feb. 1, 1971, in Waterloo.

Melody retired from Universal Tool & Stamping with 20 years of service. She also worked at the Butler Hotel for 10 years and at Dekko Wire in Butler for seven years.

She enjoyed Facebook, fishing, cooking, swap meets, garage sales and antique shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd E. Morrow; three sons, Kenneth (Tracy) Morrow, of Hamilton, Richard Fender and Janet Leaman, of Hamilton, and Perry Fender and Jenny Brown, of Albion; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Neil, Jerry, and John Long.

Keeping with Melody's wishes, a private graveside burial will be conducted.

To leave condolences please visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes, Butler.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 1, 2019
