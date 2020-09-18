1/1
Melvin Bruner
1928 - 2020
CROMWELL - Melvin James Bruner, age 91, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.

He was born Oct. 27, 1928, the son of Albert and Mary (Connell) Bruner, in Bellevue, Ohio.

Melvin graduated from Bellevue High School in 1946, and retired from Nickel Plate Railroad, later Norfolk & Western, as an engineer after more than 33 years of service.

He was a 50-year, 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite in Fort Wayne and Shriners.

He was also a member of Cromwell United Methodist Church, loved dogs, and cherished his home and land. His true lifelong passion was woodworking and he made countless unique pieces of furniture over the years, including his own solid walnut casket.

Melvin is survived by four children, Larry (Judy) Bruner, of Wolcottvile, Indiana, Susan (David) Neal, of Auburn, Indiana, James Bruner, of Rockville, Indiana, and Nancy (Dan) Odell, of White Pigeon, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; along with five great-great-grandchildren; and one on the way.

Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Schieber-Bruner in 2014; and was previously married to Hilda Louise (Bruner) Parson, who passed away in 2004; and a daughter-in-law, Lexa Bruner.

A funeral service will be held in Melvin's honor on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastors Marilyn Gebert and Rachel Bales-Case will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.

Family and friends will be received from 3-5 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Cromwell United Methodist Church.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 18, 2020.
