GRANGER - Melvin D. Smith, 73, of Granger, Indiana, passed away suddenly at home on Aug. 3, 2020.

Mr. Smith was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in Hicksville, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Pauline (Warstler) Smith.

Mel married his loving wife, Jane (Powell) Smith, on April 20,1974, in South Bend. She survives in Granger.

In addition to his wife of 46 years, Mel is survived by his daughter, Jody (Shawn) Conner of Camby, Indiana; son, Roger (Kimberly) Smith of Mishawaka, Indiana; four grandchildren, Holly Conner, Seth Conner, Morgan Smith and Mason Smith; sister, Marilyn (John) Schaub of Gassville, Arkansas; five nephews; eight nieces; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

He is preceded by his parents; brother, Ronnie Smith; and sisters, Linda Haines and Joyce Smith.

Mel grew up on a farm in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 1964. He graduated from Hope College in 1968 with a degree in chemistry and went on to earn his master's degree in chemistry in 1971 from Indiana University in Bloomington.

Mel then began his career in chemistry research at Ames/Miles/Bayer, eventually becoming a director of Diagnostics Manufacturing and Support. During his career with Ames/Miles/Bayer, he earned five patents along with the President's Achievement Award in 1998.

Mel retired in 2004 from Bayer after 35 years of employment. He was also a member of the Miles 25-year Club.

Mel loved to travel and go camping. He was proud to say that he had traveled to all 50 states as well as Canada. He enjoyed photography, gardening, attending Indiana University sporting events, socializing with friends and family, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mel was a member of the Rural Youth Group which gave him several long-lasting friendships.

Mel and Jane spent the winter months in Florida, where Mel had been a member of the Sun-n-Fun retirement community since 2011.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in Mel's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago IL 60674, or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

