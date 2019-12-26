KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
the family's residence
424 0 W. 200N.
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
all day Friday at the family's residence
4370 W. 200N.
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
the Larry Yoder residence
4370 W. 200N
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Yoder


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Yoder Obituary

LAGRANGE - Melvin W. Yoder, 68, of LaGrange, died at 3:20 am on Wednesday, December 25, at his residence after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born on April 8, 1951 in LaGrange County to William J. and Lovina (Helmuth) Yoder.

On April 22, 1971 in LaGrange County he married Polly Anna Mullet, she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are five sons; Larry (Susan) Yoder of LaGrange, Ernest (Lena) Yoder of Shipshewana, Gerald (Rachel) Yoder of LaGrange, Delbert (JoAnn) Yoder of Topeka, John (Susan) Yoder of Shipshewana; four daughters, Lorene (DeVon) Yoder of Topeka, Kathryn (Devon) Miller of Shipshewana, Naomi (Howard) Bontrager of Topeka, Emma (Mervin) Lehman of Topeka; 53 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six brothers, Wilbur (Amanda) Yoder of LaGrange, Richard (Betty) Yoder of Topeka, Orla (Carolyn) Yoder of Topeka, Harley (Mary Alice) Yoder of Topeka, Henry (Carolyn) Yoder of Shipshewana, Floyd (Dorothy) Yoder of LaGrange; four sisters, Ida Mae (Ervin J.) Mast of Bloomfield, Iowa, Lou Ella (Perry) Bontrager of LaGrange, Ruby (Marion) Schrock of LaGrange, Kathryn (Kenneth) Hochstetler of Topeka; brother-in-law, John Gingrich of LaGrange.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susie E. Gingrich and an infant brother, Ernest Yoder.

Melvin was a retired farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. today and all day Friday, December 27, at the family's residence, 424 0 W. 200N., LaGrange. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at the Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200N., LaGrange.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -