LAGRANGE - Melvin W. Yoder, 68, of LaGrange, died at 3:20 am on Wednesday, December 25, at his residence after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born on April 8, 1951 in LaGrange County to William J. and Lovina (Helmuth) Yoder.
On April 22, 1971 in LaGrange County he married Polly Anna Mullet, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are five sons; Larry (Susan) Yoder of LaGrange, Ernest (Lena) Yoder of Shipshewana, Gerald (Rachel) Yoder of LaGrange, Delbert (JoAnn) Yoder of Topeka, John (Susan) Yoder of Shipshewana; four daughters, Lorene (DeVon) Yoder of Topeka, Kathryn (Devon) Miller of Shipshewana, Naomi (Howard) Bontrager of Topeka, Emma (Mervin) Lehman of Topeka; 53 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six brothers, Wilbur (Amanda) Yoder of LaGrange, Richard (Betty) Yoder of Topeka, Orla (Carolyn) Yoder of Topeka, Harley (Mary Alice) Yoder of Topeka, Henry (Carolyn) Yoder of Shipshewana, Floyd (Dorothy) Yoder of LaGrange; four sisters, Ida Mae (Ervin J.) Mast of Bloomfield, Iowa, Lou Ella (Perry) Bontrager of LaGrange, Ruby (Marion) Schrock of LaGrange, Kathryn (Kenneth) Hochstetler of Topeka; brother-in-law, John Gingrich of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susie E. Gingrich and an infant brother, Ernest Yoder.
Melvin was a retired farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. today and all day Friday, December 27, at the family's residence, 424 0 W. 200N., LaGrange. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at the Larry Yoder residence, 4370 W. 200N., LaGrange.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.