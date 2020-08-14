Melvin Yoquelet

ASHLEY - Melvin E "Yogi" Yoquelet, 70, passed away Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born April 28, 1950 in Wolf Lake to Melvin E. and Evelyn M. (Christlieb) Yoquelet and they have both passed away.

Melvin worked at Dana Corporation from 1968 to 1995 and was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church, the LA Breakfast Club and the Route 66 Car Club of Columbia City.

He married Pam J Smith on Nov. 2, 1968 in Kendallville and she died Dec. 29, 2007.

He married Pamela (Lepley) Kolczynski on Nov. 28, 2019 and she survives.

Melvin is also survived by two sons, James E Yoquelet, of Quincy, Michigan and Jeff A Yoquelet, of Huntertown; five grandchildren, Andrew Yoquelet, Kyle Yoquelet, Janna Yoquelet, Alyssa Poage, and Halle Yoquelet; a brother, Mark L (Vickie) Yoquelet, of Cromwell, a sister, Carolyn Seely, of Ligonier and his precious dog Mitzy.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Memorials can be given in Melvin's name to Helmer United Methodist Church, Helmer, IN.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com. Due to State Mandate masks are required.