1/
Melvin Yoquelet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Yoquelet

ASHLEY - Melvin E "Yogi" Yoquelet, 70, passed away Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born April 28, 1950 in Wolf Lake to Melvin E. and Evelyn M. (Christlieb) Yoquelet and they have both passed away.

Melvin worked at Dana Corporation from 1968 to 1995 and was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church, the LA Breakfast Club and the Route 66 Car Club of Columbia City.

He married Pam J Smith on Nov. 2, 1968 in Kendallville and she died Dec. 29, 2007.

He married Pamela (Lepley) Kolczynski on Nov. 28, 2019 and she survives.

Melvin is also survived by two sons, James E Yoquelet, of Quincy, Michigan and Jeff A Yoquelet, of Huntertown; five grandchildren, Andrew Yoquelet, Kyle Yoquelet, Janna Yoquelet, Alyssa Poage, and Halle Yoquelet; a brother, Mark L (Vickie) Yoquelet, of Cromwell, a sister, Carolyn Seely, of Ligonier and his precious dog Mitzy.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Memorials can be given in Melvin's name to Helmer United Methodist Church, Helmer, IN.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com. Due to State Mandate masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved