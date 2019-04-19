CENTREVILLE, Michigan - Menno S. Bontrager, 88 years, 1 month, 14 days, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the home of his daughter Mary (Joe) Miller in Centreville, Michigan.

Menno was born March 4, 1931, a son of Sam N. and Fannie Bontrager. On Dec. 13, 1951, he married Susan Elizabeth (Schlabach) Bontrager; she preceded him in death on June 10, 2003.

To the union of Menno and Susan Elizabeth, 17 children were born. He is survived by 16 of those children; Mary (Joe) Miller, John (Barbara Ellen Miller) Bontrager, Elma (Jacob) Brandenberger, Henry (Barbara Kay Yoder) Bontrager, Joas (Susan Brandenberger) Bontrager, Katie (Scott) Gooch, Esther (Perry) Troyer, Dorothy Swinehart, Marie Bontrager, Ray (Donna) Bontrager, Malinda Lyons, Sarah (Willis) Detweiler, Menno Jr. (Dorothy Yoder) Bontrager, Sam (Verna Eash) Bontrager, Ora (Ruby Miller) Bontrager and David (Esther Hershberger) Bontrager.

Also surviving Menno are brothers Henry Bontrager and Amos Bontrager, sister Edna (Tobias) Yoder, 89 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren, and 12 stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers Chris (Amanda) Bontrager, Levi (Irene) Bontrager, Reuben (Mary) Bontrager, and William (Wilma) Bontrager; sisters Anna (Christopher) Stauffer, Lizzie (Bert) Hochstetler and Katie Bontrager; son Christy Bontrager; grandsons Raymond and Daniel; and two great-grandsons.

Relatives and friends will be received at the home of Joe D. and Mary M. Miller (23809 Truckenmiller Road, Centreville) 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, at the Miller residence, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Old Order Amish Cemetery in Centreville.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home in Centreville.