KENDALLVILLE - Dr. Meredith J. "AJ Calhoun" Stark, 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at 7 p.m., on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mr. Stark was a 1956 graduate of Edgerton High School. Following graduation he entered the United States Marine Corps and after discharge graduated from Bowling Green State University and later from Palmer College of Chiropractic.

He operated Stark Chiropractic in Butler, Indiana, for 20 years and in retirement he was currently working at LSC Communications in Kendallville.

He was a former member of Butler American Legion Post #202 and a member of Butler Masonic Lodge. Most of all Meredith enjoyed time with his grandkids.

Meredith J. Stark was born on April 14, 1938, near Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Rupert E. and Gueneviere A. (Manon) Stark.

Survivors include two sons, Captain Matthew Stark, with the United States Army, and Kevin (Crystal) Stark, of Kendallville; one daughter, Aimée (Cary) Clark, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Keaton, Ty, Caden, Cloé, Zayn, Corey, Kyle, Caitlyn, Koen and Connor; five sisters, Regina (Ross) Strock, of Edgerton, Ohio, JoAnn (Robert) Lantz and Lois (Richard) Grime, both of Bryan, Ohio, Rita (Ned) Boland, of Sherwood, Ohio, and Leone Miller, also of Bryan; four brothers, James (Kathy) Stark, Thomas (Karla) Stark, Conrad (Rozalind) Stark, and Donald (Dorothy) Stark, all of Edgerton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Dennis Joseph Stark and Mervin Stark.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., in Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, followed by a Scripture service at 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, with graveside military rites conducted by Butler American Legion Post #202 and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to a .

