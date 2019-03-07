KENDALLVILLE - Merle Dwight Grosjean, age 73, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Kendallville. Mr. Grosjean was born in Apple Creek, Ohio, on July 6, 1945, to the late Arthur Eugene and Martha (Herman) Grosjean. He graduated high school in 1963 and attended Wooster Business College, graduating with an accounting and business management degree. Merle honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1965-1969, while stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. During this time, he married Karen M. Shupp on Dec. 27, 1966, in Orrville, Ohio. He was a member and lay leader of Faith United Methodist Church and involved with many groups in the church, including men's group, ice cream social, pork burger sales, Apple Festival and the "Over 50" group. He was at one time commander of the American Legion, member of the VFW and a proud member of the "Table of totally useless knowledge" at his favorite stop in downtown Kendallville. He also had a love of trains, especially the steam train 765 out of Fort Wayne. Merle was a very patriotic man and will be remembered for his love of talking and his ability to be a great confidant for many friends, family or anyone who needed him. Survivors include: wife, Karen Grosjean of Kendallville; son, Art Grosjean and Sue Sujak of Wheaton, Illinois; daughter, Wendy Grosjean-Svoboda of Naperville, Illinois; grandsons, Jarek and Joren Svoboda of Naperville; brother, Paul and Yasuko Grosjean of Massachusetts; sister, Shirley Lang of Fort Myers, Florida; brother, Nevin and Sharon Grosjean of Orrville; sister, Hazel and Howard Calame of Orrville; brother-in-law, Don Tschiegg of Orrville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Tschiegg; and brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Norma Grosjean. There are no services scheduled at this time. Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, assisted the family with arrangements.