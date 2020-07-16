1/1
Merle Troyer
LAOTTO - Merle Lee Troyer, age 83 ,of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Merle was born on July 27, 1936, in LaOtto, Indiana, to Darrell E. and Vestal (Rhodes) Troyer, and they preceded him in death.

He married Glenda R. Hazelton on Aug. 15, 1959. in Garrett, Indiana.

He graduated from Avilla High School in 1954.

He worked in purchasing at International Harvester, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in LaOtto and the LaOtto Fire Department. He was recognized by the governor in 2007, as a Distinguished Hoosier for his service to the LaOtto Fire Department.

Merle is survived by his wife, Glenda R. Troyer, of LaOtto; daughters, Brenda (Edwin) Owsley, of Garrett and Debora Troyer, of LaOtto; sister, Joan Schrock, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Daniel (Angela) Owsley, of Kouts, Indiana, Truman (Courtney Doehrman) Owsley, of Garrett and Tabitha (Ryan) Morgan, of Albion; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Owsley and Bentley Morgan.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell E. and Vestal Troyer; and brother, Larry D. Troyer

Visitation will take place from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Lee officiating.

Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery in Huntertown, Indiana.

Memorials are to the LaOtto Fire Department.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
