WAWAKA - Merrill B. Frick, age 88, of Wawaka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 4:31 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. He was born on Aug. 10, 1930, the son of Harry D. and Mary Blanche (Blosser) Frick. On Sept. 10, 1950, he married Louise Rhea on the lawn of her parents, Ralph and Paula Rhea's home. He is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Louise Frick of Wawaka; three children, Daniel Rhea (Heidi) Frick of Ligonier, Janell (Bill) Stufflebeam of Goshen, and Gretchen (Jon) Small of Eldridge, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Adam Frick, Katie Koyak, Jordyn (Alex) Landberg, Adam Leatherman, Reid Frick, Emily (Chris) Bolognese, Amanda (Charles) Shepard, Daniel (Jamie) Martin, Sarah Small and Maria Small; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Battaglia of New York City, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Harry Frick Jr., Rosemary Ramsey, Joan Browning and Edward E. Frick; and a son-in-law, Tim Martin. Merrill graduated from Wawaka High School in 1948 and was the starting forward, number double zero, on the 1947 sectional champion team. He worked for Frick Farm Services for over 70 years and served as president and CEO from 1963-2010. Merrill was the second-generation owner of Frick Farm Services and worked there every day until his passing. He was a pioneer in the liquid fertilizer industry and developed the concept of warehousing fertilizer on the Great Lakes. Under Merrill's leadership the company was developed and expanded significantly. Merrill was always very active in the community and was a past board member of the West Noble School Board, past president and board member of the Indiana Agricultural Business Association, a past trustee of Manchester College, a past director of the National Fertilizer Institute, a past member of the Salem Bank board of directors, and a past member of the Ligonier Lions Club. He was currently a member of the Ligonier United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Dari Point Coffee Club that met daily at 6 a.m. Merrill was always supportive of community causes and had a long history of philanthropy with humility. He had great admiration for Notre Dame and a love for Yankees Baseball. More than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. For over 30 years, he and Louise took trips with their family to celebrate Christmas at The Drake Hotel in Chicago. He always wanted what was best for the next generation and left this world a better place. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Ligonier United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier United Methodist Church, or The Frick Family Fund, c/o The Noble County Community Foundation, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767 to continue supporting local causes. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.